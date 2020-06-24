New Theatre hopes to open for new season in September if Kansas COVID-19 cases decrease

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The New Theatre & Restaurant in Overland Park said they had hoped to be back open by July 7 but with the reported number of COVID-19 cases in Kansas increasing, they want to play it safe. The executive staff at New Theatre said it’s the responsible thing to do.

“Our current plan, (depending on the number of local COVID-19 cases) is to re-open with our new Season in September 2020,” the theatre said in a statement posted on their website Wednesday.

The theatre said if you are a season ticket holder and have already received renewal information, to fill out the form and mail it in, fax us at (913) 649-8710 or renew online here.

“We will have a very limited crew on the phones so please be patient with us if you choose to call.”

If you have tickets for a performance between now and mid-September, the theatre said your money is safe in your account.

The company said they have developed an extensive coronavirus reopening plan with new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the theatre to help reduce the spread of germs.