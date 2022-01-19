New trial or immediate release; Two choices that could lead to Keith Carnes’ freedom

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– It’s another step forward for Keith Carnes, a Kansas City man serving life in prison without parole for a 2003 murder.

Judge William Hinkle is releasing his findings in a 111-page report. This comes four months after Hinkle was appointed to review the case by the Missouri Supreme Court.

He found both eyewitness re-cantments and all witnesses who took the stand during the September hearing as credible.

“For the first time, the facts are being brought out and presented. That’s all we ever wanted. The facts were always there. Always there, but no one would pay attention to them,” said activist and investigator, Latahra Smith.

The report also points a finger at the Kansas City Police Department for withholding pertinent and exculpatory evidence, including information of a confidential informant.

Smith said the findings only proves what she has been saying all along.

“KCPD had an opportunity to look at this case and right some of the wrongs I took to them and showed them that their police officers did, they opted not to do so. They accepted no accountability and there was no true transparency either. That’s a big problem,” Smith said.

Carnes was convicted on solely eyewitness testimony.

The judge’s findings will go to the Missouri Supreme Court who will determine either immediate release, or a new trial.

If granted a new trial, the decision is up to Jackson County prosecutors to decide if they would like to re-try the case.

A spokesperson for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office sent this statement to FOX4:

“The Keith Carnes case has been handled by the Attorney General’s Office. Therefore, we have no information at this time and have not received a copy of this report. Of course, our office will closely evaluate what occurred during the hearing with the AG and we will closely review the findings issued by a Special Master. As with all cases, we will make a decision based on the evidence in the case.”

Carnes family is hopeful he will be released, soon.

“I just want to get on, I just want them to let Keith go. I wrote him this morning. I told him to keep the faith and stay strong. I’m very hopeful,” wrote Eve Moffett, Keith’s mother.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department said it will look into this and have a response Thursday.