TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Court of Appeals reversed the conviction of a Eudora day care worker who was serving a 10-year sentence for killing a 9-month-old boy in her care.

Carrody Buchhorn was convicted of second-degree murder in July of 2019. A jury found her guilty in the September 2016 death of Oliver Ortiz at the Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home in Eudora.

Her new legal team argued Buchhorn had ineffective council as a reason she should be granted a new trial, and the court agreed.