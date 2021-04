KANSAS CITY, Kan. — COVID-19 has killed thousands of people across the metro, including nearly 300 people in Wyandotte County.

The Unified Government is remembering each life lost in a new memorial outside Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.

It includes a banner and 289 teal flags. Each flag represents one person who lost a battle with the virus.

The Mid America Regional Council reports a total 2,375 deaths from COVID-19 across the metro in more than a year since the pandemic started.

