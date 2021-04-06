New University of Kansas Athletics Director Travis Goff arrives in Lawrence

The Goffs have arrived in Lawrence…✈️



ROCK CHALK!

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Travis Goff and his family arrived in Lawrence Tuesday afternoon, one day after the University of Kansas announced it hired Goff as its next Athletics Director.

KU tweeted a statement from Goff Tuesday evening.

“With a long history of success, unwavering partnership with campus leaders, and the unparalleled passion of the Jayhawk fanbase, this is one of the most humbling responsibilities and opportunities in college athletics,” Goff said.

It's a good day to be a Jayhawk 🙌

Goff will be introduced in Lawrence Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

Goff, who has 16 years of experience, came to Lawrence from Northwestern University where he served as deputy director of athletics and assistant vice president.

Before Northwestern, he worked as an associate athletics director for external affairs at Tulane University. Goff, a Kansas grad and Dodge City native, also worked in athletics development at KU.

