New vaccine rules will impact 84M American workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Since the CDC approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for 5-11 year-olds, parents have been scrambling to book appointments for the shot. When Children’s Mercy Hospital announced it would offer the shot at its vaccine clinic on Saturday November 6th, the appointments booked up quickly.

Sadie Kogei, who just became eligible for the shot, was not scared to be one of the first kids to get the newly approved children’s vaccine at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

She said, “I’ve been waiting a very long to get the children's vaccine.”

Kogei was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was five.

According to the CDC having either type 1 or 2 diabetes can make you more likely to experience severe side effects from Covid-19. That's why she said getting the shot was important for her, “I really wanted to get this vaccine so I could protect myself and other diabetics.”

Saturday Children’s Mercy Hospital hosted a vaccine clinic and for the first time gave shots to children from ages 5-11.

Ryan McDonough, the physician lead for Covid-19 Clinic at Children's Mercy, said “I think it's the coolest thing to have kids come in here wanting a vaccine. that has never happened in the history of my professional practice.

He said he was even shocked to hear this from an 8-year-old, “ I can definitely tell you I've never had a kid tell me thank you for a vaccine before today.”

With 5-11-year-olds now eligible for the shot, parents may be wondering if shots for babies and toddlers are next?

McDonough said, “we are hoping that it is sooner than later but we are expecting the FDA and CDC to do the exact same rigorous testing and rigorous review before they accept that vaccine.”

For now, Kogei is proud of getting the shot and hopes other kids will consider getting one too.

She said, “it's very important for other kids to get the vaccine so they could stay safe. and to help the people around them stay safe as well.”

If you want to get your child vaccinated through Children’s Mercy Hospital, parents will have to make an appointment online. The hospital will not accept walk-ins.