New video: Investigation continues after Missouri men charged with keeping missing woman in cage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The investigation continues into the case of a missing woman, who authorities say was held in a cage against her will on a property in rural Dallas County, Missouri.

Cassidy Rainwater, 33, was last seen in mid-July and reported missing on Aug. 25.

Since then, Timothy L. Norton and James D. Phelps have been charged with kidnapping her. Each man faces one felony count of first-degree kidnapping, facilitating a felony, inflicting injury, and terrorizing in Dallas County Court.

Cassidy Rainwater Photo courtesy Dallas County Sheriff’s Department

After obtaining a search warrant thanks to an anonymous tip sent to the FBI in Kansas City, investigators discovered several photos on Phelps’ cell phone of the victim being held in a cage in a partially-nude state on the property where he was staying on Moon Valley Road in Lebanon, Missouri.

Norton was also charged after he allegedly admitted to investigators that he helped restrain the victim at Phelps’ request.

Missouri men accused of keeping missing woman locked in cage, court records say

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details on the investigation or the whereabouts of Cassidy Rainwater.

Aside from the cell phone photos, little is known about what, if anything, was found during a search of the property.

Video from KOLR of the scene showed a secluded property surrounded by trees.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, additional details are not able to be released “due to the extreme nature of the crime and the continuation of the investigation.”

Both Phelps and Norton are due back in court Oct. 5.