New ‘virtual office’ allows KCK staff to interact with high school students

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Teachers and staff with Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools are working to make sure the transition to remote learning is as smooth as possible.

This is their first week as thousands of students are now learning from afar.

As everyone adapts, staff have been developing creative ways to keep the students engaged and involved.

“We decided to start what we call ‘virtual offices.’ The idea is that we want to use every avenue we can to allow parents and students to access the school,” said Dr. Troy Pitsch, instructional improvement officer for district high school students.

Pitsch called the idea a new kind of face-to-face opportunity for the students during this unusual time.

The virtual office allows for instant access to school staff and administrators if students have questions or concerns through a Zoom meeting.

But it’s not just for the students. Pitsch said staff on the other side of the call are using this tool for a more sentimental reason.

“The first thing that came to me was how much I miss seeing the kids and the parents, and I am hearing kids and parents feel the same way," Pitsch said.

"It seemed like the thing to do, to make a space for us all to be together, even though we are not able to physically be together. We have some very excited folks. They come in just excited to see office staff, folks they are used to seeing, and getting the work done.”

The virtual office is manned during normal school hours, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For now, the virtual offices is only offered to high school students.