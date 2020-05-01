New website connecting KC business owners to local PPE suppliers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new website has launched to bridge business owners searching for personal protective equipment to local suppliers.

The site is called KCPPE.com, and Mayor Quinton Lucas said it’s a simplistic way for businesses to get what they need and follow new guidelines as the city preps for a “soft reopening.”

“I’ve talked to a lot of salon owners or barbershops and they are saying, ‘we need a bunch of this stuff, and we need it fairly quickly,'” Lucas said. “And we wanted to make sure we were linking a way to get it, not from the East Coast or the West Coast but also being able to get it while supporting Kansas City businesses.”

The new site focuses on metro companies who shifted their normal work to answer the call for PPE.

Sandlot Goods is one example. The leather business has been responsible for sewing more than 30,000 face masks through their partnership with Made in KC.

“Kansas City has been really, really amazing in how many people have stepped up to do something. We have seen everybody in their small little community have their own little ripple effect, which has been really productive and great at protecting Kanasas Citians,” said Tyler Enders, co-founder of Made in KC.

“Now, on a whole metro scale, as everyone goes back to work and been sewing face masks for the last month and a half, they have a way to connect to someone so they can get those supplies quickly.”

Enders said the site, managed and edited by Made in KC, features more than 20 different businesses. He plans to add more weekly.

Small business owner interested in adding their company to the list should visit KCPPE.com.