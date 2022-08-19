KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers who rely on the Buck O’Neil Bridge will face new closures and road work beginning Monday.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews plan to close eastbound and westbound 4th Street from Washington Street to Beardsley Road.

The closure begins at 6 a.m. on Aug. 22, and will be in place for about a month.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, crews will close the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to 6th Street/Broadway Boulevard around 9 a.m. Bridge work is expected to be complete by 3 p.m. each afternoon.

On Monday, August 29, a section of Broadway Boulevard will be closed for work. The street will be completely closed from 4th Street to Woodswether Road.

The road will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. an will remain closed until late September.

The road work is part of the construction of the new MO 169 Buck O’Neil Bridge over the Missouri River.

The new bridge is expected to cost nearly $220 million and open by 2024.