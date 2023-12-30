KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new year means new state laws in both Missouri and Kansas.

The minimum wage is increasing slightly in Missouri going from $12 an hour to $12.30 per hour is the most notable change.

“I guess it helps out with the economy changing and everything, the way things are going,” said Kansas City resident Rasul Brown.

Another change comes with a new bill that gives a $1,500 tax break to companies that pay for their employees to develop their skills in the form of certifications and licenses to help them advance in their field.

Across the state line in Kansas, 2024 marks the start of school choice which allows children to enroll in any public school district in Kansas.

While it doesn’t take effect until June, parents can start looking now to see if they want to switch their children to a different district, maybe to one with better graduation rates or higher ACT scores. Districts can deny students if they don’t have the space.

The grocery tax also takes effect Monday in Kansas, dropping from 4% to 2%. Governor Laura Kelly says that could save people collectively over $150 million on their grocery bills this year.

Sports betting is still not legal in Missouri but likely will be up for discussion again in Jefferson City. It did not pass last year despite Kansas legalizing it then.