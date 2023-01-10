KCPD said a bullet went through the roof — and landed just feet from one of the agency’s helicopters. (Photo via Kansas City Police)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve got a little too close to home for the Kansas City Police Department.

The department posted photos on Facebook of a spent bullet and a hole in the roof of their Helicopter Unit building.

KCPD said that bullet went through the roof — and landed just feet from one of the agency’s helicopters stored at the facility near Interstate 435 and Raytown Road.

A department spokesperson said, thankfully, no staff were present when the bullet hit the building.

Police said it happened on New Year’s when someone was likely celebrating by shooting into the sky.

Year after year, Kansas City police warn against this act ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Celebratory gunfire has frequently caused property damage in the past, but it’s also caused injuries and even death.

Over a decade ago, 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane was killed when someone fired a gun on Fourth of July and the bullet fell and hit her.

The consequence in Kansas City limits for firing a weapon indiscriminately is a misdemeanor, resulting in up to a $1,000 fine and/or a year in jail. But in the past, some state lawmakers have pushed to make the action a felony under a proposal called “Blair’s Law.”

After this year’s damage at KCPD, the department had a simple message.

“Pass it along: never celebrate with firearms,” KCPD said.