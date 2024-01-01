KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say celebratory gunfire left two people injured just after Kansas City rang in the new year.

A KCPD spokesperson said from 11 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, the agency received 200 calls for sounds of shots.

The department doesn’t track how many of those calls are celebratory gunfire unless the person calling 911 specifies.

But one shooting victim told police a celebratory gunshot entered through a window early on New Year’s Day. It happened at a home near Ruskin Way and Manchester Avenue just after 1 a.m.

A police report said the gunshot grazed one person, and another person stepped on glass from the broken window. First responders took both to the hospital with minor injuries.

Another report of sound of shots turned out to be a shooting on E. 42nd Street near Northern Avenue.

A victim was walking on the sidewalk around 12:20 a.m. when he was hit by apparent gunfire. Police haven’t indicated at this time if the incident had any connection to celebratory gunfire.

Medics took the man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Every year around New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July, Kansas City police warn residents against shooting into the sky to celebrate.

“Celebratory gunfire is a threat to all of us, KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said in July. “It’s a threat to all parts of the city, all neighborhoods, all people. Celebratory gunfire is random. It’s indiscriminate and it’s illegal.”

She pointed to the death of Blair Shanahan Lane who died from a bullet shot during celebratory gunfire on July 4, 2011.

The 11-year-old and her family were in their yard watching fireworks when a stray bullet hit her in the neck.

Police investigated and eventually determined the bullet came from someone shooting into the air in celebration of the holiday. The bullet traveled across a lake before hitting Blair.

Since her daughter’s death, Blair’s mom Michelle Shanahan DeMoss has been working with Missouri lawmakers to toughen laws on celebratory gunfire.

A new bill nearly passed last year, but the governor vetoed it because it was part of a larger crime bill.

This year, Missouri lawmakers are once again introducing a bill to establish Blair’s Law across the state. If approved, it would be a crime of unlawful discharge of a firearm to shoot a gun with criminal negligence within a city’s limits.