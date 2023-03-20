KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government and Wyandotte County launches a new opportunity for teenagers to become part of the community.

Mayor Tyrone Garner announced the creation of the Youth Leadership Council.

The council will be made up of 11th and 12th grade students. Its goal is to help students prepare for the future while developing leadership skills.

“I am excited to launch the Youth Leadership Council,” Garner, said. This great opportunity will allow selected students first-hand experience in a professional environment, while helping our community with various projects. I can’t wait to see the amazing things the students to do to positively impact our community.”

The Youth Council will give teenagers access to mentors and the chance to work with community organizations.

Those interested in being on the council must apply. An information packet and QR code for the application are available at WyCoKCK.org.

The deadline to apply is 12 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Applications can be emailed to clerkwest@wycokck.org or mailed or dropped off at the following address:

City Hall

Attn: County Clerk’s Office

701 N. 7th Street – Suite 323

Kansas City, KS 66101

After students submit their applications, the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council Advisory Committee will review all applications and schedule interviews with candidates between April 17-21, 2023.