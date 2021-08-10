New zipline and ropes course opens for all ages in Swope Park

An unique perspective of a steel zipline, running through a lush green rain forest in Costa Rica. Fog in the distance between the tall trees.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new adventure in town. KC Parks and Go Ape opened a new zipline and ropes course in Swope Park.

The new course is called Go Ape Treetop Journey. It’s in addition to the Treetop Adventure course and outdoor Axe Throwing range in the park.

The newest course includes 20 obstacles and two zip lines, all set 25 feet above the ground. Each person is in harnesses and attached to the course the entire time they are on it.

The new attraction is open to all ages, but participants must be at least 3’3″ tall. Children under the age of 6 must be accompanied on the course by an adult. Children aged 6 to 15 must be supervised by an adult.

The price is $29.95 per person and the course takes about an hour to complete. Reservations are recommended.