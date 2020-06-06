News helicopter crew saves man with 1 leg stranded for 20 hours in river

KFOR Managing Editor Steve Johnson helped save David Stokes who was stranded in the North Canadian River Thursday June 4.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Helicopter pilot Mason Dunn and editor Steve Johnson helped save a man stranded in the North Canadian River Thursday afternoon, KFOR reported.

David Stokes said a fun trip turned into a nightmare when he was separated from his friends during a float trip. With only one leg, he didn’t have the strength to swim to shore.

“That was it. That was it. That was everything I had left in me,” Stokes, who had been stranded for more than 20 hours, said.

Chopper Four was already in the air, responding to different breaking news event when Dunn and Johnson got a call to action. Police told them someone was being searched for.

“Someone might be in the river, that they were looking for someone who was missing,” Dunn said.

Dunn and Johnson made their way down the river until they spotted Stokes, who was struggling to stay afloat.

“Keep my head above the water and that was it,” Stokes said. “I heard you and I was hoping you saw me.”

Dunn landed the helicopter in a nearby sand bank. Johnson said he didn’t think twice, jumping out as soon as it was safe.

“I ran out of the chopper, dragged him up to the shore line,” Johnson said.

But Johnson and Dunn said the struggle didn’t end there. The area they found Stokes was so remote that the Pottawatomie Sheriff’s Department and Shawnee Search and Rescue crews couldn’t find it after all night of searching.

“I had to lift off there and fly to the airport and pick up the sheriff and take him down there,” Dunn said.

Finally, more help arrived, and Stokes was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital.

“Without your helicopter, knowing that you guys were landing, I wasn’t swimming into the bank,” Stokes said.

KFOR’s crew arrived back at the station weary, but more grateful than ever.

“It just gave me chills. ‘Looking out for you,’ that’s our motto, and that means something to me,” Dunn said.

“I would do that again in a heartbeat; I’m so thankful,” Johnson said.

Stokes is expected to make a full recovery.