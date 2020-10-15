NFL Hall of Famer Fred Dean dies at 68 after reportedly battling coronavirus

Former San Diego Chargers defensive end Fred Dean waves to fans after his speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 2, 2008, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

CANTON, Ohio – Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Dean died on Wednesday due to coronavirus, according to a former teammate.

Dean who was 68 years old, played for the San Francisco 49ers and the San Diego Chargers.

On social media, former 49ers safety Dwight Hicks said Dean had been hospitalized since last week and was in intensive care.

Dean was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2008. He won Super Bowls XVI and XIX with San Francisco.

He was drafted in 1975 by San Diego and retired with the 49ers in 1985.

Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker released the following statement on his passing.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Fred Dean. He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game – commitment, integrity, courage – over the course of his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred’s wife, Pam, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Fred’s memory.” David Baker, Hall of Fame President & CEO