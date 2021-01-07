NFL, Red Cross give fans chance to win Super Bowl LVI tickets

The playing field at SoFi Stadium, the home for the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers NFL football teams, is shown Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. It will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This may be the easiest way to get to upgrade your Super Bowl party this year and be the envy of all your friends next year.

It will definitely be the cheapest.

The NFL and the American Red Cross are teaming up to give away an ultimate “Big Game at Home” package this year and send you to next year’s Super Bowl.

The winner will get a 65-inch TV and a $500 gift card to throw a party for the big game in Tampa on February 7.

In 2022, that fan will be heading to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. One winner will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LVI, three-night hotel accommodations and round-trip airfare. You’ll also get two free tickets to the Super Bowl Experience and be able to attend the official NFL Tailgate. The Red Cross will also toss in a $500 gift card to cover some of your expenses, like those Super Bowl souvenirs.

Entering is simple. The only thing you need to do to enter the giveaway is to donate blood, platelets or plasma at a Red Cross location in January.

In Kansas City, Chiefs Santa aka “Ma-ho-ho-ho-mes,” made sure to roll up his sleeve and donate blood already this month. On Instagram, he posted he wants to make sure to be in the giveaway to be in Los Angeles next year.

The Red Cross says it faced a severe blood shortage earlier this year because of the pandemic and fewer people donating.

The organization is in constant need of blood and platelet donations right now.

The Red Cross will help you find a location near your home or work to donate. You can even make an appointment to donate online.