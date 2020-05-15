NFL teams can reopen facilities, commissioner says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday, May 19, if state and local governments will allow it.

In a memo Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to the 32 teams Friday, which was obtained by The Associated Press, he stressed that the clubs must be “in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by [league medical officer] Dr. [Allen] Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6.”

Facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each team was required to submit a plan to the league for reopening its training/practice facility this week.

“Clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria,” Goodell added.

Up until now, teams have been operating virtually. Mahomes told reporters in a Zoom call at the beginning of May that preseason meetings have happened just like they would normally. The only difference is that it’s all virtual as opposed to in person at the Chiefs facility. That could now change.

Chiefs ticket sales opened up on May 8. The NFL released its schedule Thursday night with the season set to kick off Thursday, Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans.