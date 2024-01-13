KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL playoffs are here in less than ideal conditions as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Miami Dolphins.

These two teams met once in the regular season where the Chiefs escaped with a 17-14 victory in Germany. What does round two have in store in the frigid temperatures?

Chiefs Inactives

WR Justyn Ross

WR Kadarius Toney

CB Keith Taylor

DE BJ Thompson

OL Wanya Morris

DT Neil Farrell

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Dolphins Inactives

WR Robbie Chosen

QB Skylar Thompson

S Jevon Holland

CB Cam Smith

CB Xavien Howard

OT Kion Smith

TE Tyler Kroft