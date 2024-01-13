KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL playoffs are here in less than ideal conditions as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Miami Dolphins.
These two teams met once in the regular season where the Chiefs escaped with a 17-14 victory in Germany. What does round two have in store in the frigid temperatures?
Chiefs Inactives
- WR Justyn Ross
- WR Kadarius Toney
- CB Keith Taylor
- DE BJ Thompson
- OL Wanya Morris
- DT Neil Farrell
- DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Dolphins Inactives
- WR Robbie Chosen
- QB Skylar Thompson
- S Jevon Holland
- CB Cam Smith
- CB Xavien Howard
- OT Kion Smith
- TE Tyler Kroft