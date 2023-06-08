KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Acclaimed rock band Nickelback announced Thursday it will expand its 2023 tour to include a stop in Kansas City this fall.

Nickelback is adding 16 new stops to their 2023 Get Rollin’ tour, including a performance at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Tuesday, September 19.

The Grammy Award nominated band will be joined on stage by Brantley Gilbert and special guest Josh Ross.

Pre-sales tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at livenation.com.