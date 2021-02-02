Nick’s Pick: Florida dolphin chooses Chiefs over Bucs in Super Bowl LV

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Nick, a rescued bottlenose dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, is on a streak when it comes to picking the winner of the Super Bowl.

He’s predicted the correct winner for the past 6 years, including the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

But what are the Chiefs’ chances going up against the hometown favorite Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

During his normal enrichment activities Tuesday morning, an Animal Care Specialist presented Nick with two footballs. One showed the Bucs logo. The other had the Chiefs’ logo.

Nick dove in to make the tough decision during a Facebook Live.

Swimming up to the footballs, Nick predicted the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LV.

To explain how it happened, the aquarium had a little fun. It shared video from a staged camera claiming a Kansas City company sent a truckload of fish for Nick. The employees said it’s clearly a bribe in an attempt to sway the dolphin.

But in the video, an employee is heard saying, “Nick can’t be bribed, his pick is his own.”

The entire Chiefs Kingdom is now hoping Nick made the right pick.