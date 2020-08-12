Niece fears the worst for Prairie Village woman missing for over a year

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — There’s a new twist in the case of a missing Prairie Village woman. Her niece is speaking out and fearing the worst.

Michelle Guo said she’s heard five stories about what happened to her aunt, Angela Green. Some involve her being in the hospital, that she died of a stroke, and even that she’s out partying with friends.

However, her family said she’s a homebody who wouldn’t even drive alone at night.

Guo has happier memories of her aunt from when she was a child. They spent a lot of time together going to the park, museums and when she would pick her up from school.

“I remember she was a really cool aunt. I remember she would give us snacks or toys. I always just looked up to her,” Guo said. “I always thought she was so cool.”

She said her grandparents introduced her aunt to Geoff Green while he was living in China. Then in her 20s, her aunt came to America.

“She had 90 days to get married to Geoff when she arrived to the U.S. So the wedding was fairly quick,” Guo said.

Guo said in February of this year, her mom got a call from her cousin Ellie, who is Angie and Geoff’s daughter.

“She was like, ‘Hold on, Ellie is on the other line, and she told me that your aunt is dead,'” Guo said.

The family thought they would need to rush to Prairie Village for a funeral, but that’s when Ellie told them she’d been dead for months — passing away in July 2019.

“I just felt like something was wrong,” Guo said.

Ellie said her dad told her to keep Angela’s death a secret, but she got fed up and felt the family deserved to know.

Guo helped Ellie figure out there was no death certificate. They both contacted Prairie Village police. They said Angie’s husband Geoff Green told police Angela wasn’t dead but instead partying with friends.

“She would never do anything like that. It’s not in her character. It’s not in her nature,” Guo said.

She said Green won’t call them back and won’t tell them where her aunt is. They do know Prairie Village police served two warrants in connection with Angela’s disappearance: one on the family home and another at a lot where Green stores vintage cars.

FOX4 went to Green’s house to ask if he knew where Angela was, but he didn’t want to comment and closed the door.

“Our main goal is not only to figure out if Angie is alive and safe, but also to try to figure out if she’s not, what happened and how to bring her some sort of justice,” Guo said.

She said her uncle is the key to finding her aunt. The family will accept any answer as long as it’s the truth.

“It would mean so much to me, especially after everything we’ve been told, and I know it would mean so much to Ellie because she cries every day,” Guo said. “She has to go back and forth thinking, ‘Is my mom dead? Is she not? Where is she?'”

There are no arrests in this case, and no charges filed.

FOX4 requested documents relating to both warrants filed and her missing person’s case but were denied, citing an ongoing investigation.

Police say tips are coming in but they want more, and you can remain anonymous. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Prairie Village police at 913-642-6868 or contact the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).