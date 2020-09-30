Change up your gameday outfit with Nike’s limited edition Chiefs shoes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attention all Chiefs fans: if you’re looking for something to spice up your gameday outfit, check out these limited edition sneakers from Nike.

Fans can pick up a pair of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 in the Chiefs colorway starting this Thursday, October 1 at DICK’S Sporting Goods with contactless curbside pick up or order them online.









The shoes have the Chiefs team logo and colors giving fans the chance to show their team pride as the NFL season rolls on.

Nike says the Air Zoom Pegasus 37 features an all-new forefoot cushioning unit and foam. It returns with perforations and engineered mesh in the upper for targeted breathability across high-heat areas. A slimmer heel collar and tongue with your team’s logo reduce bulk without compromising comfort, while exposed Flywire cables give you a snug fit at higher speeds.