Nine years later, police and family still don’t what happened to missing Baby Lisa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday marks the anniversary of Baby Lisa’s disappearance, and nine years later, police still don’t know what happened to the little girl.

Lisa Irwin was just 10 months old when she vanished from her Northland home on North Lister Avenue on Oct. 4, 2011.

Her mother, Deborah Bradley, said she put Lisa to bed around 10:30 p.m. that night, but when Lisa’s dad came home around 4 a.m. he reported his daughter missing.

Officials issued an AMBER Alert, and the case made national headlines. Police have received hundreds of tips over the years, but still they have not found the girl or made any arrests.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children continues to release age-progression photos of Lisa. You can see the latest one below.

Lisa Irwin nine years later