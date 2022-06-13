NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on June 6.

Detreveon A. Wallmark is 14-years-old and is 6-feet-tall, weighs 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Police said he was last seen leaving North Kansas City Hospital headed east toward Rock Creek Parkway.

Anyone who sees Wallmark or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the North Kansas City Police Department at 816-274-6010.

