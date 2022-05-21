NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man is charged after prosecutors said he robbed a North Kansas City hotel after a clerk kicked him out for illegally smoking in his room.

Mark C. Hill, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and child endangerment.

According to the probable cause statement, after Hall was evicted from his room an Econolodge in North Kansas City he walked to the front desk with a gun, pointed the weapon at two employees, and demanded a refund.

The court document shows Hall forced his way into the back room and took the money from the register.

He then allegedly threatened the two employees, telling them he’d come back and kill them if they called police.

The employees contacted police. One of the clerks identified Hill in a photo lineup. Investigators also reviewed surveillance video from inside the hotel. The video backed up what hotel employees said happened. It also showed a woman and a two-year-old boy with Hill at the time of the alleged crime.

The probable cause statement shows detectives used a phone number Hill provided when checking in at the hotel to help identify him.

