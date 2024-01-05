NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City investigators are still working on a crash that left a woman dead and four people hurt, including three children.

“It’s horrible,” Major Mark Smith said, “No other word for it.”

Smith said the crash happened at about 11:15 a.m., Thursday, near 210 Highway and Walker Rd.

North Kansas City police said the driver of a semi-truck was headed west on 210 when it hit an SUV where the driver was turning left onto eastbound 210.

“There were five people in the SUV,” Smith said.

The woman driving the SUV died at the scene. Police have not released her name.

Police said four other passengers, a woman and three kids under the age of 13, were taken to hospitals. Investigators say one person was badly hurt, two are in stable condition and the fourth had minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

“Just be aware. Not only of your driving, but those around you,” Smith said.

The intersection does have stoplights. Smith said they’re investigating who had the right-of-way and looking into any other factors that may have played a role in the crash.

Thursday afternoon, the crash team diagramed the scene, according to Smith. He said a portion of the highway was closed for about four hours.

“The semi went thru comprehensive inspection. and then pretty much everything else is kind of waiting to get interviews with the involved people,” Smith said.

FOX4 will continue to follow developments with this story and provide updates as further details are released.