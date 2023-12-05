Chicken N Pickle will start serving at a second Missouri location next week.

The concept, pairing a restaurant/bar with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, will open a new location in the Riverpointe development in St. Charles, Missouri, on Dec. 12.

It is Chicken N Pickle’s first location in the St. Louis metro area and just its second in the state of Missouri.

The St. Charles location takes in a total of 76,850 square feet, with 11 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, according to a release. The company estimates the location will create 150 new jobs.

Dave Johnson opened the first Chicken N Pickle in North Kansas City in 2016. It was among the first companies to capitalize on pickleball, a game whose popularity soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was positioned for a big upswing in popularity of “eatertainment” concepts.

