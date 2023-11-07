LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was the first look at what should be a successful season for No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball.

KU beat North Carolina Central 99-56 Monday night.

Hunter Dickinson started his Player of the Year campaign strong. He grabbed the first seven points of the game, including a 3-pointer that forced North Carolina Central to call a timeout less than two minutes in.

KU put together a 15-5 run to take a 27-9 lead that got the Jayhawks plenty of separation. However, they only built on that the rest of the first half. KU forced six turnovers and got nine points off of those.

The Jayhawks had three players in double-digit scoring at the end of the first half. Dickinson’s 17 points, Kevin McCullar’s 15 and Nick Timberlake’s 10 led KU to a 59-18 lead at the break.

KU added two baskets in the second half before NC Central could score. Overall, the second half wasn’t as strong for the Jayhawks. They scored 20 to NC Central’s 14 in the first 10 minutes.

The clock ran down for much of the rest of the game. Kansas’ defense let up, but the offense stayed hot, barely missing the century mark.

In the end, it was the Jayhawks on top 99-56.

McCullar led the team with 22 points, Dickinson right behind with 21 points. Timberlake finished with 13 points, Adams with 12 points and point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. added 10 assists.

The Jayhawks start the season 1-0. Kansas is back in action against Manhattan College at home on Friday, Nov. 10.