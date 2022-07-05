KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An excessive heat warning in Kansas City comes at a dangerous time for older adults living in an east side apartment building.

The air conditioning at Gabriel Towers is out, and residents said it’s not the first time it’s happened this summer. But this time, tenants said the air hasn’t worked in more than two weeks, and their health is suffering from it.

“It’s like hell. It’s as hot as hell in my apartment,” Sherry Smith said.

Seniors living at Gabriel Towers said it’s too hot to breathe in their apartments. One resident told FOX4 it felt like 150 degrees inside.

“They’re trying to kill us to tell you the truth about it. It’s just too damn hot,” Smith said.

Smith is one of several residents who said rising temperatures are aggravating her health conditions, including asthma, COPD and seizures.

“My windows are hot. That’s how hot it is in my apartment,” she said.

Michelle McCray, the manager on site at Gabriel Towers, said the building’s central air unit needs a new computer part. It’s due to arrive this Wednesday, but once it gets here, it will take time to install.

“It’s so hot you could probably fry an egg in there,” said Rochelle Ruff, who’s lived at Gabriel Towers for nine years.

Ruff said the air conditioning quits every summer.

FOX4 was also at the apartment building in 2020 when the air conditioning at Gabriel Towers broke that summer as well — for weeks.

“You guys need to check the air before it’s time for it to come on, or you need to have the part ordered. There’s people here with breathing problems who need the air, like me, for one,” she said.

Renters at Gabriel Towers said it isn’t as simple as leaving since they’re tied to their leases.

“I can’t even cook. I have seizures. It’s too hot in my apartment. What am I supposed to do?” resident Abigail Blake said. “I ran out of money because I had to order my food. What am I supposed to do for the rest of the month?”

In the meantime, management said they’re doing the best they can during the hottest week of the summer so far. McCray said there’s a community room where the air is still working, and residents are welcome to go there.

