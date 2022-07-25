KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many have wondered whether the Kansas City Chiefs will bring in a new look for the 2022 season such as possibly all white or yellow helmets.

The answer is no.

The NFL officially announced the 14 teams Tuesday that will be wearing alternate helmets during the upcoming season on occasion and the Chiefs were not one of those teams.

It looks like the Chiefs will be sticking with their traditional red helmets for the season with the white and red logo on the sides and white facemask.

Here are the 14 teams that will be wearing alternate helmets on special occasions during the 2022 season:

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals

Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants

New York Jets

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

Houston Texans

With the Chiefs, the only special alternates that the team can bring out this season are the all red or all white that is usually worn in primetime games or special occasions.

The Chiefs are the only team in the NFL that never wore alternate uniforms or helmets.

Teams wearing alternate helmets were reintroduced this year, with the league eliminating a rule requiring teams to wear the same colored helmets for all of its games.