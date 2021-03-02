No appointment needed: Kansas county offers walk-in vaccinations to specific group of people

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government’s Health Department opened up vaccinations to a certain group Tuesday afternoon.

Appointments are no longer needed for anyone who lives in Wyandotte County and is at least 85 years old.

Seniors who meet those two qualifications can go to the county’s vaccination sites Monday-Friday between the hours of 9am – 3pm for a vaccine. The two locations are:

West Location (former Best Buy facility)

10500 Parallel Parkway

Kansas City, KS 66109

Central Location (former Kmart facility)

7836 State Ave

Kansas City, KS 66112

East Location Coming Soon

You will need to take proof of age and address to the vaccination site. It can be a driver’s license, government ID, birth certificate, or another type of proof.

The health department says it realizes not everyone living in Wyandotte County has a government-issued ID. An ID or other proof of age is needed for walk-ins, but may not be required for all vaccinations. The health department is working on ways to work around this in upcoming stages of the vaccine roll-out.

The health department also says it knows some seniors may live with a family member or caregiver. If the person accompanying the senior is age 65-84 and lives in Wyandotte County, they may also be vaccinated at the same time without an appointment. They must also bring ID or other documents showing their age and address.

Wyandotte County is the first metro county to shift to this method of vaccinating seniors.

Vaccinations for all other phases and groups, such as critical workers, are still by appointment only.