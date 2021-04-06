No appointment needed; Platte County Health Department has extra vaccine doses to give Tuesday afternoon

Riverside, Mo. — If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, the Platte County Health Department said it has extra doses of the vaccine available to give Tuesday afternoon.

We will have extra vaccine available today starting at 2:00pm. Please arrive no earlier than 2pm due to limited parking. This is a 1st come 1st serve basis. pic.twitter.com/H0Xrlnxqnv — Platte County Health Department (@plattehealth) April 6, 2021

The vaccine will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, at 4400 NW. 41st St. in Riverside, but you cannot arrive before 2 p.m. because of limited parking.

The health department also said that you must live in Missouri and be registered on the state’s Vaccine Navigator to be eligible to get one of the doses this afternoon, but you do not need to have an appointment.