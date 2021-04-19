No appointment needed: Where to walk-in and get a COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supply caught up with demand, and that’s a good thing if you are still trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are clinics across the Kansas City metro accepting walk-ins and others can schedule same-day appointments.

Here are some of the locations you can walk-in and get a COVID-19 vaccine this week, no appointment necessary.

  • Independence Center Mall (Near the former Macy’s location on the upper level)
    • April 21-23
    • 11 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.
    • Pfizer vaccine
  • Kansas City, MO, 2400 Troost
    • Tuesdays & Thursdays
    • 5:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
    • No appointment needed
  • Riverside, 4400 NW 41st Street, Suite 300
    • April 21st — 2nd Dose
      • 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early)
    • April 22 — 1st Dose
      • 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early)
    • April 22 — 2nd Dose
      • 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early)
    • April 23rd — 1st Dose
      • 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early)
  • Truman Medical Centers/University Health
    • Downtown Hospital Location — 2211 Charlotte Street
      • Monday-Friday (Starting April 20)
      • 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
      • Second dose will be scheduled when you arrive for your first dose
      • If you’d rather make an appointment, call 816-404-CARE (2273)
  • Truman Medical Centers/University Health
    • Lakewood Hospital Campus
      • Monday-Friday (Starting April 20)
      • 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
      • Second dose will be scheduled when you arrive for your first dose
      • If you’d rather make an appointment, call 816-404-CARE (2273)
  • Unified Government/Wyandotte County Health Department
    • Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available for all residents of the county age 16 and older.
      • Former Best Buy Location, 10500 Parallel Parkway
        • Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
        • 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
        • Thursday
        • 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
      • Former K-Mart Location, 7836 State Avenue
        • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
        • 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
        • Wednesday
        • 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
      • Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 S. 20th Street
        • Monday- Friday
        • 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
        • Saturdays through April
        • 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

