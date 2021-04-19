No appointment needed: Where to walk-in and get a COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supply caught up with demand, and that’s a good thing if you are still trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are clinics across the Kansas City metro accepting walk-ins and others can schedule same-day appointments.

Here are some of the locations you can walk-in and get a COVID-19 vaccine this week, no appointment necessary.

Independence Center Mall (Near the former Macy’s location on the upper level) April 21-23 11 a.m. – 6:15 p.m. Pfizer vaccine You can also make an online appointment, if you don’t want to wait in line

(Near the former Macy’s location on the upper level) Kansas City, MO, 2400 Troost Tuesdays & Thursdays 5:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. No appointment needed

Riverside , 4400 NW 41st Street, Suite 300 April 21st — 2nd Dose 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early) April 22 — 1st Dose 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early) April 22 — 2nd Dose 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early) April 23rd — 1st Dose 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early)

, 4400 NW 41st Street, Suite 300

Truman Medical Centers/University Health Downtown Hospital Location — 2211 Charlotte Street Monday-Friday (Starting April 20) 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Second dose will be scheduled when you arrive for your first dose If you’d rather make an appointment, call 816-404-CARE (2273)

Truman Medical Centers/University Health Lakewood Hospital Campus Monday-Friday (Starting April 20) 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Second dose will be scheduled when you arrive for your first dose If you’d rather make an appointment, call 816-404-CARE (2273)



Unified Government/Wyandotte County Health Department Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available for all residents of the county age 16 and older. Former Best Buy Location, 10500 Parallel Parkway Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Thursday 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Former K-Mart Location, 7836 State Avenue Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Wednesday 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 S. 20th Street Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



