No appointment needed: Where to walk-in and get a COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supply caught up with demand, and that’s a good thing if you are still trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
There are clinics across the Kansas City metro accepting walk-ins and others can schedule same-day appointments.
Here are some of the locations you can walk-in and get a COVID-19 vaccine this week, no appointment necessary.
- Independence Center Mall (Near the former Macy’s location on the upper level)
- April 21-23
- 11 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine
- You can also make an online appointment, if you don’t want to wait in line
- Kansas City, MO, 2400 Troost
- Tuesdays & Thursdays
- 5:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- No appointment needed
- Riverside, 4400 NW 41st Street, Suite 300
- April 21st — 2nd Dose
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early)
- April 22 — 1st Dose
- 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early)
- April 22 — 2nd Dose
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early)
- April 23rd — 1st Dose
- 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Leftover doses from previous clinic given on first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be admitted early)
- April 21st — 2nd Dose
- Truman Medical Centers/University Health
- Lakewood Hospital Campus
- Monday-Friday (Starting April 20)
- 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Second dose will be scheduled when you arrive for your first dose
- If you’d rather make an appointment, call 816-404-CARE (2273)
- Lakewood Hospital Campus
- Unified Government/Wyandotte County Health Department
- Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available for all residents of the county age 16 and older.
- Former Best Buy Location, 10500 Parallel Parkway
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
- 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday
- 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Former K-Mart Location, 7836 State Avenue
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
- 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Wednesday
- 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 S. 20th Street
- Monday- Friday
- 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Saturdays through April
- 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
