PECULIAR, Mo. — A bus driver who hit the feet of a child in the Raymore-Peculiar School District will not face charges or be ticketed for the incident, according to police.

It happened last week as the five-year-old child arrived at the bus stop and the bus pulled away at the same time.

The Peculiar Police Department said it reviewed video of the incident from surveillance cameras. They also watched video recorded inside the bus and retrieved GPS and other information.

Investigators determined both the driver and the child contributed to the circumstances.

City and county prosecutors determined that no one will face charges or be ticketed for the incident.

At the time, the Ray-Pec School District said the child went to the hospital for treatment, but her injuries were not life threatening.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.