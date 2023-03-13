A group of Kansas City pastors have released new surveillance video Tuesday from the deadly police shooting of Malcolm Johnson earlier this year.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A special prosecutor will not press charges in the deadly Kansas City police shooting of Malcolm Johnson.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which was appointed to review the case in 2021, announced Monday that it will not issue any charges. The office hired a veteran prosecutor to handle the case.

The St. Louis County prosecutor’s office said it concluded the officer who shot Johnson acted reasonably in self-defense and defense of others.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker requested the court appoint a special prosecutor to the case “to avoid the appearance of a conflict on interest on a matter of such high community concern,” according to court records.

What happened?

Johnson was shot and killed by Kansas City police on March 25, 2021, inside a BP gas station at 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said they were attempting to take Johnson into custody because he was a suspect in a domestic violence shooting. KCPD said he fired at police first, injuring one officer.

But in June 2021, a group of local pastors released two new videos from inside the gas station, raising questions about the police shooting.

One surveillance video shows the moment the Kansas City officers approached Johnson and what followed. The actual shooting takes place out of the security camera’s view.

Another video, taken from a cell phone, shows five officers in a physical struggle with Johnson and gunfire erupts.

The clergy argued the Kansas City Police Department’s initial report and the footage contradicted each other. They also don’t believe that, even with Johnson’s long criminal history, he deserved to be shot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol led the investigation, and in June 2021, the agency handed over its report to the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutor report

The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office released its complete report on the case, explaining the evidence in the case and relevant law that led to its decision.

The prosecutor’s office said some questioned how long it took them to come to a decision. The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office said its Conviction and Incident Review Unit did more than review the evidence from the highway patrol, instead conducting its own investigation.

“Our team interviewed many witnesses previously interviewed by the Missouri Highway Patrol and many additional witnesses whose testimony had not yet been entered into evidence,” the office said in a statement.

“We conducted new analyses of the physical evidence. We ordered ballistics and DNA tests and had to wait for test results. We traveled to Kansas City for meetings with the Missouri Highway Patrol and community members.”