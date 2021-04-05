No charges filed, police complete investigation following alleged comments made by Lee’s Summit school bus driver

GREENWOOD, Mo. — No criminal charges will be filed following allegations of inappropriate comments made by a Lee’s Summit school bus driver to a student, the Greenwood Police Department announced Monday.

Police said “after a comprehensive investigation, and a review of the incident by both the municipal and state prosecutor’s office, it has been determined that the incident was not criminal in nature.

The mother of a Greenwood girl alleged the school bus driver made lewd comments to her daughter on March 22, 2021.

The mother of a Greenwood Elementary student said her 12-year-old daughter was dancing at the bus stop with her friends.

“As my daughter got on the school bus, the school bus driver said something to her along the lines of ‘will you do that dance again for me later.’”

Her daughter told her it was upsetting, and she went to sit at the back of the bus. Her friends consoling her.



The girl told her mother the bus driver stopped her again at that time and said something along the lines of “that dance you did was caught on camera” and winked at her. The girl went to the Greenwood Elementary counselor and told her what happened. The school district notified the girl’s father, who filed a report with Greenwood Police.

