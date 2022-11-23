LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Charges will not be filed against a resident who shot and killed a Leavenworth man in September.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson reviewed the case and determined the shooter acted in self defense when he killed Corey Anderson on Sept. 22.

The shooting happened on the porch of a house near South Seventh Street and Walnut Street around 3:30 a.m. that morning.

According to the county attorney’s office, the homeowner woke up when his dog started barking. The man told investigators he then heard the door of his vehicle opening and closing. When he looked out the window, the man said he did not recognize the man outside.

In a news release from the county attorney’s office, the homeowner later told officers he grabbed his pistol and headed toward his front door. Before he reached the door, someone outside started hitting and kicking the door. The homeowner told investigators the door started bowing. Then a man outside started yelling and cussing telling the homeowner to open the door.

The homeowner told officers that’s when he fired his gun three times through the door. He then called 911 and waited for police.

The homeowner’s neighbor corroborated the man’s story. Police also watched video recorded from a camera at the neighbor’s home, according to investigators.

