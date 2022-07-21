EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Charges will not be filed over claims of abuse at an Excelsior Springs elementary school.

A grand jury determined there was not probable cause to support criminal charges in the case.

Two parents of students at Cornerstone Elementary School complained about a teacher at the school. They accused the teacher of using excessive physical force and spraying at least one elementary school student with apple cider vinegar.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office turned the case over to prosecutors last month. Prosecutors then presented the evidence to the grand jury.

In a separate investigation in April, the Excelsior Springs School District determined the teacher did not violate district policies. The Children’s Division determined children were safe in the presence of the teacher.

The accused teacher was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

