No foul play suspected after body found inside burnt car at Ray-Pec High School

PECULIAR, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Peculiar Police and the State Fire Marshall investigate after a body was found inside a vehicle overnight at Ray-Pech High School.

Cass County investigators were called around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist Peculiar Police on the scene of a car fire at the high school parking lot.

At the scene, investigators discovered a vehicle parked in the parking lot partially burnt and the body of a victim inside.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was not involved in a crash.

The Medical Examiner’s Office of Frontier Forensics is assisting to determine the cause of death and identifying the victim.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

The incident remains under investigation.