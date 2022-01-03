No holiday deadly crashes in Missouri, according to highway patrol

MISSOURI — Missouri’s New Year’s holiday was much safer than a year ago.
There were 406 traffic crashes during the accounting period that ran from 6 p.m. Thursday through midnight Sunday.
That compares to more than 1,200 in 2020.
The year 2021 saw 94 DWI’s, which matches numbers from last year.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 91 crash related injuries but no deaths on the road.
