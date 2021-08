One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police were in the area when they heard gunshots near the Raytown Rec Pool Hall Sunday morning.

Officers responded and saw a vehicle leaving the scene. The vehicle was later stopped and three people were taken into custody.

Everyone else in the area fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.