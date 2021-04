NORTHMOOR, Mo. — Northmoor police said no one was injured after a car crashed into a restaurant on Vivion Road.

Police said an elderly man got into his car after getting his food at the China Gourmet restaurant and pressed the wrong pedal and crashed into the front of the building.

The building received structural damage and an inspector will be there on Monday to assess the damage.

There were three people inside, but no one was hurt.

The restaurant will remain open through a secondary entrance.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android