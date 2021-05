OLATHE, Kan. — No injuries were reported after a hot air balloon got caught on a light pole Sunday morning.

The incident was reported around 7:14 a.m. at West 173rd Street and Woodstone Drive, near Lackman Road in Olathe, according to Johnson County MedAct.

Expect to see multiple hot air balloons in the sky across the Kansas City metro Sunday as the Great Balloon Glow event is taking place at 6 p.m. at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The event is free to the public.

