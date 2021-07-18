No injuries after police shoot at suspect who drove vehicle toward them overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after midnight Sunday morning, KCPD officers shot at a suspect’s vehicle as it drove toward them after an attempted traffic stop.

Police say they tried to pull the vehicle over near Independence Avenue and Ewing Avenue when the male suspect started driving at the officers.

The officers fired shots toward the suspect who fled the scene. The suspect was not hit by gunshots.

Other officers in the area went after the suspect and eventually stopped the vehicle near 12th Street and Winchester Avenue.

The man continued to flee on foot and was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

The suspect was medically cleared and released back into police custody.