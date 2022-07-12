OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two abandoned buildings caught fire Monday night and the Overland Park Fire Department is investigating as the cause.

According to OPFD, they received several calls just after 10 p.m. Monday night of what was initially believed to be a brush fire.

Crews found two small abandoned house fire in a “remote location”.

Responding crews were able to look through the windows of one building and found that no one was inside, but the second building was completely consumed by fire and a search was unable to be done.

The fire department said there is no indication of victims at this time, but investigators will confirm that once the debris cools over the next few days.

The first crews on scene found an on-site propane tank with an exposed line that was fueling the fire. OPFD has decided to let the tank burn itself out.

They also found spent fireworks and empty alcohol containers around the property.

The owner of the property, who lives off-site, told investigators that the buildings have been vacant for a while.

