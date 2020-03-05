No injuries reported after Riverside business catches fire Thursday

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Multiple fire crews responded to a business fire Thursday afternoon off 9 Highway in Riverside.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. at Martinrea located at NW 41st and Horizons Parkway, just south of 9 Highway.

Over 30 crews from Riverside, Southern Platte Fire, Kansas City Fire Department and North Kansas City responded to the business fire that also spread into the grass near the business.

The fire was reported to be under control by 2 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time. FOX4 has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

Platte County and nine other counties in the metro are is in a severe fire watch for wind and low relative humidity. The National Weather Service said any fires that develop during this time are likely to spread rapidly and outdoor burning is not recommended.

Images just in from the incident on 41st Street in Riverside… pic.twitter.com/aMSTGJkW5o — Southern Platte Fire (@SPFPD) March 5, 2020