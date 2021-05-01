No Kid Hungry bake sale sells out in hours to, proceeds to help child hunger

KASNAS CITY, Mo. — One of the best bake sales in the Midwest sold out in only a few hours, again, and thousands of dollars in proceeds will go to help feed children in the metro.

More than 80 pastry chefs, community bakers, restaurants and even young bakers filled tables with their most delectable treats. All of the the proceeds go to the Kansas City Chapter of No Kid Hungry.

Treats included gourmet cakes, pies, cookies, trail mixes and, this year, there were even vegan and gluten free options. Beautiful confections from some of the cities best bakers, all willing to bake so that kids in our community can eat.

“I do it because it’s a great way to contribute to a problem that’s solvable. Ending child hunger,” Gina Reardon, No Kid Hungry KC Founder, said. “There’s a huge reward in bringing together members of the culinary community who work so hard and just community bakers and kids it’s such an inclusive event. We all feel like we’re doing something constructive and we’re sharing our strengths and talents and making really great long-lasting relationships along the way.”

In the seven years since the sale began, they’ve raised more than $325,000 to help feed children in Kansas City.

The next No Kid Hungry bake sale will take place on October 30,2021 in Brookside.

