No laughing matter: KC Improv mandates vaccinations for people to attend shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular comedy club in Westport isn’t joking around with the latest COVID-19 surge.

The KC Improv Company said it will avoid Kansas City’s mask mandate and instead only allow people who are vaccinated to attend its shows.

In a Facebook post the organization said the requirement starts with its show on Aug. 6.

“We love you and we want to put this COVID stuff behind us. The best way to do so is for us to all be more careful, and heed the advice of doctors around the world,” KC Improv Company shared in the Facebook post.

The company said the vaccination requirement will allow all performers to be on stage without masks. KC Improv said all of its performers are already vaccinated.

Refunds are offered to anyone who has tickets to an upcoming show and isn’t vaccinated. That includes children under age 12 who can’t be vaccinated at this time.

Additional information is available at The KC Improv Company.

The KC Improv Company is the latest local business to require customers be fully vaccinated. Starting Aug. 3, restaurants Hamburger Mary’s and Woody’s KC will ask for an ID and vaccination card before allowing anyone inside.